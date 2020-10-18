Laurel County Sheriff's Office K-9 handler Sgt. Gary Mehler along with his K-9 "Edge" and K-9 handler Deputy Jake Miller accompanied by Laurel Sheriff's Office K-9 trainer Cindy Cobb traveled to Paris, Tennessee this weekend (10-17-20) and successfully completed their yearly NNDDA certification by completing all the requirements to be classified as a full K-9 utility dog. The teams were certified in the following areas including narcotics detection, obedience, aggression control, building search, area search, article search, and tracking.

Sheriff Root stated that" our K-9 teams play a vital role in our "War on Drugs". In addition, these K-9 teams are a vital part of the Sheriff's office, and are a valuable asset to the citizens of Laurel County. They respond to calls for service and are specialized teams whose specific skills are a critical asset to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office."

 

Pictured are the local K-9 teams from : Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, and Beattyville Police Department, and the officers and their k-9’s are:

 

Pictured left to right:

Wes Brumley and K9 Ghost

Adam Stallsworth and K9 Blade

Dylan Hensley and K9 Thunder

Gary Mehler and K9 Edge—Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

Jake Miller and K9 Maverick---Laurel County sheriff’s Office

Jacob Bormann and K9 Jack

Wes Sallie and K9 Sara

Ryan Jackson and K9 Zeus

