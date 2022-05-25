(HARROGATE, Tn.) – After a wild back and forth affair, the Tiger softball team ultimately fell to Middlesboro 10-9 at Lincoln Memorial University in the opening round of the 13th region tournament. The Tigers finished their season with a 13-21 record, but a bright future looms over the horizon.
Tiger Coach Jason Rice was very proud of his team and is already looking forward to getting back to work for next season. “These girls played their hearts out all year long,” said Rice. “They had moments when they could have hung their head and given up, but they stayed the course and worked their tails off. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this group. They really have been a joy to coach this year, and we certainly will miss our graduating seniors.”
A late score by Middlesboro was just enough to give the Yellow Jackets the edge they needed, when a bottom of the sixth inning single scored the go-ahead run.
Abby Bowling pitched the complete game for Clay County, going six innings while striking out seven, allowing 10 hits. Offensively, the Tigers were led by senior Elizabeth Black, who wrapped up her career with a 4-5 day at the plate, with an RBI. Emma Tuttle and Kylie Frost also collected multiple hits, with the two aforementioned and Black all smacking doubles in the loss.
Elizabeth Black 4-5; Madison Jones 1-4; Emma Tuttle 2-5; Chloe Bowling 1-2; Abby Bowling 1-4; Carley Shepherd 1-3; Kylie Roberts 1-4; Kylie Frost 2-3.
