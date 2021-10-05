A Clay County man nearly struck two law enforcement officers with his vehicle early Sunday morning in Laurel County.
Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston, formerly a deputy in Clay Co., was concluding a non-injury traffic crash investigation on the Hal Rogers Parkway with Constable Travis Gregory when the incident occurred.
As they were wrapping up the investigation, the deputy saw a tan colored Cadillac Escalade traveling right at him toward the shoulder of the roadway where a rollback had been called to the crash scene.
Deputy Houston shoved the constable out-of-the-way as both attempted to avoid being struck by the Escalade. The vehicle continued on down the highway as deputy Houston gave chase.
The Escalade started accelerating as Houston was attempting to stop the vehicle.
After a short chase, the vehicle stopped and the driver, Greg Sizemore, 58, of Manchester, was found to be under the influence.
Sizemore was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st (police officer); fleeing or evading police 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle and reckless driving. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
