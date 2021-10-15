Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested Chad Witt age 37 of Manchester on Wednesday afternoon October 13, 2021 at approximately 2:52 PM. The arrest occurred off Highway 1376 approximately 4 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call there. Upon arrival at the scene and while talking to individuals at the scene deputies observed the suspect running toward a wood line in a backyard there. The suspect was told to stop multiple times but continued to flee on foot through numerous backyards traveling into a large Briar patch where Deputy Saylor located him and following a brief struggle the suspect was taken into custody. Deputy Saylor received numerous cuts on his arms and face and a damaged uniform. The suspect was determined to have an outstanding warrant. Chad Witt was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; criminal mischief – third-degree; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; menacing. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

