Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Marcus Stigall, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy James Fox arrested 3 individuals early Monday morning July 4, 2022 at approximately 3:48 AM. The arrest occurred off Buck Lane near Roy Black Road approximately 7 miles northeast of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint- prowler complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and located a male subject on the property not his own. In addition, deputies also located a female subject who was also determined to be trespassing. Also an intoxicated female was located there too. The 3 arrested individuals were identified as:
• Jeremy Owens age 41 of Manchester charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree.
• Melissa Autenrieb age 39 of London charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree.
• Angela Brock age 41 of London charged with Public Intoxication- controlled suubstances.
These 3 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
