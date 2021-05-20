A 37-year-old Manchester, Ky., man is charged with attempted murder in the stabbing and shooting of his mother.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Jonathon Hubbard, of 1359 Belles Fork Road in Manchester, was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic violence attempted murder, auto theft and two counts of theft of a firearm
He is charged with shooting his mother 4 times and stabbing her 10-11, at her home on Little Limestone Branch Road off Highway 92 at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the arrest citation.
According to the citations, he stole the guns from her residence previously and took a 1994 Toyota to leave the residence after the incident.
He was arrested without incident by the Kentucky State Police at the McDonald’s on KY 11 in Manchester in Clay County.
Morgan was found by her husband — Hubbard’s stepfather — when he was returning home. Hubbard was leaving the scene at the time, according to deputies.
The woman was stabbed in the neck and chest and was shot in the leg and stomach. But she was able to tell responding deputies who had attacked her, deputies said.
She was airlifted from a nearby elementary school after being stabilized by ambulance personnel.
She was shot with a .380-caliber handgun Hubbard previously had taken from the home.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in Whitley District Court, according to Whitley County Detention Center records.
Hubbard may have health and mental issues, according to a 2016 missing person’s report issued by Whitley and Laurel County authorities.
