Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France arrested Brandon S. Bowling age 38 of Manchester on Wednesday night February 3, 2021 at approximately 8:02 PM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway in London following a traffic stop conducted on a gold colored Pontiac G6. During the stop the driver was determined to be under the influence and found to have outstanding warrants. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
