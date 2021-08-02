Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson arrested two individuals on Thursday evening July 29, 2021 at approximately 4:47 PM. The arrest occurred off I – 75 approximately 9 miles South of London after Sheriff's investigators developed information on the whereabouts of a male subject wanted on an outstanding warrant. During the traffic stop the driver was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine after being observed attempting to conceal contraband. The passenger in the vehicle was determined to be wanted on an outstanding warrant and was found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm and was determined to be a convicted felon. A large sum of US currency was also discovered. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
• the driver Rachel Rudder age 29 of Sepulvada Blvd, Lily charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.
• The passenger identified as Ernie R. Bratcher age 35 of Jackie Bratcher Rd., Manchester charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. In addition, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging absconding regarding charges of reckless driving; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; wanton endangerment – first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Also assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.