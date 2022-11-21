Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson Along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and shift Sgt. Travis Napier arrested Joshua E. Hizer age 28 of Cod Springs Rd., Manchester, KY early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 5:39 AM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a reported injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that allegedly a vehicle had struck and partially traveled through a garage at a residence there. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies determined through investigation that apparently a red Chevrolet Tracker had been traveling westbound on Johnson Road when it ran off the roadway and struck the garage causing significant damage there. An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. In addition, during the investigation the subject was found in possession of numerous pills. Joshua Hizer was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; criminal mischief – first-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
