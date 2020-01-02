PM

Piper Montgomery

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Piper Andrew Montgomery age 33 of Manchester early Wednesday morning January 1, 2020 at approximately 1:36 AM. The arrest occurred on Johnson Road, approximately 15 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies were advised a vehicle was partially submerged in water there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and numerous other violations and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.

