Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Piper Andrew Montgomery age 33 of Manchester early Wednesday morning January 1, 2020 at approximately 1:36 AM. The arrest occurred on Johnson Road, approximately 15 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies were advised a vehicle was partially submerged in water there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and numerous other violations and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Clay man drives in water, charged with DUI
- Wagers found passed out behind wheel
- 36 indicted by Clay Grand Jury
- Tough schedule continues for Tigers
- Deadline Approaching for Jackson Energy Washington Leadership Program
- Clay finishes as runner-up in CFIT
- Charlene Rose Allen Obituary
- Harold Dean Robinson, Jr. Obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- Could Clay become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary?
- Fleeing fugitive nearly runs down sheriff, deputy
- Meth, gun found during arrest
- Traffic stop lands two in jail
- 36 indicted by Clay Grand Jury
- Irene Buttery Obituary
- Harold Dean Robinson, Jr. Obituary
- Darrell Goins Obituary
- Bennett charged in altercation
- Carl Bowling Obituary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.