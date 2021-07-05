Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France arrested Woodard W. Smith age 41 of Manchester on Saturday night July 3, 2021 at approximately 10:01 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 in London after Deputy France observed a red colored Chevrolet Silverado being operated recklessly.

A traffic stop was attempted however the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed along I- 75 before finally stopping over mile away. It was learned during the stop that the driver was wanted on a felony warrant. In addition, this individual was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woodard Smith was charged with reckless driving; speeding more than 26 mph over the limit; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

