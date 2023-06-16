A Manchester man driving while under the influence with a back seat full of stolen power tools was arrested by London police Thursday before he could get out of town with his loot.
Tyler Jordan Smith, 24, of Stone Wall Road, Manchester, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. on Ky. 192 by London Police Ofc. Brent France, assisted by Ofc. Wade Mitchell.
According to Ofc. France’s report, he received a complaint that a subject driving a blue Malibu had left Lowe’s Home Improvement Store with seven stolen Dewalt power tools.
Ofc. France spotted the vehicle on Ky. 192 heading toward Manchester and conducted a traffic stop. He noticed the stolen power tools in the back seat of the vehicle.
Smith stepped out of the vehicle and advised that he had a hypodermic needled loaded with meth in his front pocket.
Smith failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking, no operator’s license and other traffic charges.
Ofc. France also learned through Laurel Dispatch that Smith had two outstanding warrants on charges of theft by unlawful taking relating to other thefts in London.
