Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Landry Collett, and Detective Richard Dalrymple arrested Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Raintree, Manchester on Monday morning August 10, 2020 at approximately 7:48 AM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd. in London following a drug investigation conducted by Sheriff's deputies and detectives where this subject was found in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, US currency, and suspected marijuana. This individual was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Wells found passed out behind the wheel
- Clay man jailed over drug trafficking
- Smith fights deputies, family during domestic complaint
- Vehicle theft leaves one jailed
- Did you know Kentucky had a professional basketball team?
- Federal agents searching Bardstown in Crystal Rogers case
- Hazel Spurlock Rednour obituary
- Saylor charged with public intoxication
Most Popular
Articles
- Lewis found passed out on porch
- 'People need to understand the virus is real'
- Man threatens to blow up house, kill a family
- Woman struck, killed crossing busy road
- James Gray obituary
- 'I'm Vicky, the one that set the house on fire'
- Four cases reported in two days
- Nearly 50% of enrollment opt for virtual learning
- Clay man jailed over drug trafficking
- Disney becomes belligerent towards deputy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.