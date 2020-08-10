Caldwell

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Landry Collett, and Detective Richard Dalrymple arrested Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Raintree, Manchester on Monday morning August 10, 2020 at approximately 7:48 AM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd. in London following a drug investigation conducted by Sheriff's deputies and detectives where this subject was found in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, US currency, and suspected marijuana. This individual was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

