Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker along with Laurel Constable Robert Smith arrested two individuals early Sunday morning May 21, 2023 at approximately 2:56 AM. The arrests occurred on Alumni Circle in London following a traffic stop conducted on a suspicious vehicle – a black four-door Pontiac.
Deputies noted they had been attempting to locate a black Pontiac car that had been reportedly seen in the Laurel Lake area at Marsh branch boat ramp and other Laurel -lake areas, and off US 25 in northern Laurel County.
Deputy Walker and Constable Smith developed information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle--( the black four-door Pontiac car) locating it in a church parking lot off fifth Street in London where a traffic stop was conducted.
During the resulting investigation officers found two individuals in possession of two catalytic converters, a Mac book computer and three credit /debit cards with a female subject’s name on them along with a driver’s license belonging to another female subject, tools usually used for cutting catalytic converters were also located in the vehicle.
The two occupants of the vehicle stated they did not know the female subjects whose credit cards they had nor did they know the female subject whose operator's license they had in their possession.
In addition, Deputy Walker and Constable Smith were also notified that two vehicles had been broken into in a parking lot near the London Dock Road and Kentucky 192 intersection – both vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off them. The two occupants were arrested and charged and are identified as:
- Chad Witt age 38 of Phillips Dr., Manchester charged with theft by unlawful taking – $1000 or more but under $10,000; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief – first-degree; unlawful act relating to acquiring metals under $3000; theft by unlawful taking.
- Shawn Abner age 31 of Walter Eversole Rd., East Bernstadt charged with criminal mischief – first-degree; unlawful act relating to acquiring metals under $3000; theft by unlawful taking; theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more but under $10,000; possession of burglary tools.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.Also assisting on the investigation was Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Skylar McFarland and Deputy Zach Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.