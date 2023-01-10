Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Sunday morning January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:56 A.M. The arrests occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 5 miles west of London after a gray colored Saturn Aurora attempted to flee from deputies. Deputies attempted the stop on Sinking Creek Road but the vehicle fled for several miles traveling onto White Oak Road and then off onto a nearly impassable forest service road where the vehicle eventually became stuck and disabled. Two persons were arrested at the scene and two persons fled on foot. One subject who fled has been taken into custody and one subject has not been located but has been identified and is being sought by the Sheriff's office. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
• John Stevens age 28 of Anderson St., Manchester charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Hubbard age 28 of Cole Hollow, Manchester charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
** The two individuals that fled the scene have been identified and were being sought by the Laurel County Sheriff's office – a male juvenile who fled has been taken into custody in Clay County and ordered detained at a juvenile facility in Breathitt County.
Cody Osborne who also fled remains a wanted fugitive. Allegedly during the chase, the suspects threw a gun and drugs out the window. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cody Osborne they are asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's office and can remain anonymous. Photo of the vehicle occupied by the accused and location of the stop attached to this report.
