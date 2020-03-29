It’s not often you find the President of the United States interacting with a person from Clay County, Kentucky. But in June 1911 it happened to an Army colonel with a name prestigious in our county’s history.
The headlines in the June 6, 1911 issue of the Louisville Courier-Journal read, “President Taft Rebukes a Kentucky Colonel.”
The President was William Howard Taft and the Kentucky Colonel was Joseph Garrard, a native of Clay County serving in the Army.
The following is the story as it appeared in the newspaper:
President Taft today rebuked Col. Joseph Garrard, a native of Clay County, Kentucky, commanding the cavalry post at Fort Myer, Va. for disapproving Private Frank Bloom’s effort for promotion because of Bloom’s Jewish parentage. Col. Garrard’s indorsement characterized Jews as not “desirable social associates” and President Taft immediately directed the Secretary of War to investigate the matter.
The President stamped the expressions as those of narrow race prejudice. The War Department pointed out that there have been many Jews among the army officers.
Notwithstanding the President’s inquiry directed to the Secretary of War as to what should be done to discipline Col. Garrard, the incident has been practically closed with the rebuke. The department decided there was no ground for a court-martial, an officer being at liberty express his actual belief as to the availability of any candidate from the ranks.
It was concluded that the President’s object would be best served by the publication of the correspondence and with the delivery of a copy to Col. Garrard with a letter from the Secretary of War duly admonishing him not to repeat the indorsement.
Examination In September
Private Bloom’s next examination will take place in September, but just where will depend upon his company’s station at the time, the usual plan being to hold the examinations at several of the larger army posts.
The President said it was hard to deal with the matter “with patience and without condemnatory words that had better not be written.”
The President’s action has created something of a sensation, not only in army circles, but throughout Washington.
The young soldier involved in the controversy is Frank Bloom, a private in Battery F. of the Third Field Artillery, and is now on duty on the Mexican border. Several years ago, Bloom was urged for appointment to West Point. President Roosevelt, not being in the position at the time to make the appointment, suggested to Bloom that he enlist and “like a true American” fight his way up from the ranks.
Took Roosevelt’s Advice
The young man took the advice, entered the army, where he is said to have made a good record, and recently took his first examination for promotion. It is said that Bloom failed in this examination, but in view of the prejudice brought about by Col. Garrard’s indorsement. Bloom will be ordered up for final examination again in September.
On this point President Taft, in a letter to Simon Wolf, of this city, said:
“I shall take steps to see that the examination to which Private Bloom is subjected is one in which will be given a fair chance and not be exposed to any unjust prejudice.”
Col. Garrard’s indorsement on Bloom’s papers, to which President Taft so strongly objected when brought to his attention was as follows:
“The applicant is the son of Mr. Joseph A. Bloom, of Jewish persuasion, who is now, and has been for a number of years, a tailor at the post. His associations as far as I know, and those of his family, have been with enlisted men and their families and have been respectable.
“The young man is undoubtedly honest and upright, ambitious and probably deserving, but for the reasons stated I would not desire him in my command as an officer and a social or personal associate. The presence of the applicant’s family at a military post would be subversive of discipline and their probable treatment a source of mortification to them and frequent cause of trouble to commanding officers. From experience of many years I have found, except in a few cases, few communities where Jews are received as desirable social associates.”
President’s Letter
In directing the Secretary of War to inquire into the matter, President Taft wrote:
“My Dear Secretary: I inclose here with a letter from Simon Wolf, a lawyer and very prominent and respectful citizen of Washington. This gives to the statement he makes every presumption of accuracy and truth. It is difficult for me to read the indorsement of Col. Garrard set forth in this letter, with patience and without condemnatory words that had better not be written.
“I wish you would examine the record and verify the statements of Mr. Wolf and if he has been misinformed—and his letter sets forth the facts—direct that this young man be admitted to examination for lieutenancy in the army.
“The statements made by Col. Garrard are not true with reference to the standing that Jews have in this country, and I resent, as commander-in-chief of the army and navy, that any officer of either should permit himself in an official document to give evidence of such unfound and narrow race prejudice as that contained in this indorsement.
“After you have an examination of the record please advise me of your action. Sincerely, W.H. Taft”
Attitude Disapproved
Word of the reprimand was issued by the White House in this statement released.
“The President directs the Secretary of War to inform Col. Garrard that his attitude in this matter is strongly disapproved as contrary to the ideas and principles of this country.
“Col. Garrard has been told that he had not the moral right to exert influence in his official position to bar the advancement of a courageous and efficient young man simply because that man was of Jewish race; that such procedure indicates not only prejudice that should not be found in an officer of his position and experience, but amounts to a failure to justify and fairly consider the merits and claims of the applicant as shown by his efficient service and excellent standing in the mental examination.
“Col. Garrard has been admonished to avoid a repetition of his action taken in this case.”
(Editor's Note: This story originally appeared in the August 14th, 2019 edition of The Enterprise. You can find more interesting stories about the history of Clay County each week in our newspaper.)
