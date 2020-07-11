CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Six EKU student-athletes were chosen as Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars, the organization announced this week.
The six Colonels were senior Mikayla Groonwald, juniors Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir and Vilma Efraimsson, sophomore Bailey Hubbard, and freshmen Elisa Orduna Shackleton and Maddie Hensley.
No other Ohio Valley Conference program had as many as EKU's six honorees.
"I'm really proud of this team and the work they put in on the course and in the classroom this year," Head Coach Mandy Moore said. "They handled the adversity of this semester really well, and I'm happy these six are getting this recognition despite our spring getting cut short."
Kristinsdottir and Efraimsson were selected to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Team. Efraimsson and Shackleton were chosen to the OVC All-Newcomer Team in 2020.
Groonwald earned a degree in accounting. Kristinsdottir is studying finance. Hubbard is majoring in biomedical science while Efraimsson is studying art/design studio. Hensley is majoring in pre-veterinary and Shackleton is studying sport management.
A total of 1,401 women's collegiate golfers from across NCAA Division I, II and III were recognized with the prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA for selection is 3.50.
