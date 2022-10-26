Candice Fox, APRN, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Health – Primary Care in Corbin, where she looks forward to helping patients with a focus on being a resource to families in rural communities. Fox spent 18 years working a critical care nurse at Saint Joseph London.
Fox worked in the intensive care unit in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic helping to treat some of the sickest patients and serving as a supervisor of the COVID-19 registered testing site.
“It was hard, and it makes you see nursing in a different light,” Fox said. “As nurses, we see a lot and what we went through was horrible during the pandemic, but that good support system and sisterhood help you get through it and helps you continue the work of making a difference in your patients’ lives.”
Fox recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner. She has served in various roles in health care, including veteran evaluation services, in-home wellness assessments and as a clinical instructor for the Associate of Nursing Program at her alma mater.
“At the end of the day, I know that God has placed me on the right path, and I can truly say that I love my profession,” Fox said. “I have always worked critical care and at a fast pace in my nursing career, and the hospital setting has – and will always – have a special place in my heart.”
Fox credits her upbringing for her calling to nursing after watching her grandmother struggle with illness, going in and out of the hospital.
“I saw how much care she got and her relationship with her provider,” she said. “I wanted to be able to do that and to be that extra hand that bridges the gap in care.”
As someone who focuses on providing complete care to her patients, Fox said during each visit, she tries to discuss preventive measures, health prevention and health promotion, with an emphasis on those families who live in rural communities.
“For some people, their health just slips through the cracks, or they don’t have the means to come to be checked out,” Fox said. “I’ve always had a weakness for those who don’t have the means or don’t have the best understanding when it comes to their health. I’ve seen the lack of communication, and I am excited to play a part in helping to fix that.”
Fox holds certifications for basic life support (BLS) and advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS). She is also certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and DEA-XF.
In her free time, Fox enjoys spending time with her family, including her two children, going to festivals, doing arts and crafts, traveling to small towns and cooking. Fox’s daughter is following in her footsteps and will soon graduate nursing school to work in an ICU.
CHI Saint Joseph Health – Primary Care in Corbin, located at 2867 Cumberland Falls Highway, is accepting new patients. For more information or to make an appointment, patients can call 606.523.5402.
