MAINESVILLE, Ohio – Eastern Kentucky men's golf is slated to compete in the Xavier Invitational at TPC River's Bend from Monday, Oct. 10-Tuesday, Oct. 11, its fourth event of the 2022-23 season.
The three-round invitational will be played on a par 72 – 7,093-yard course, consisting of 27 holes each on Monday and Tuesday.
Fans can follow along with regular updates from this week's event through GolfStat live updates.
The Colonels have been led by freshman Justin Begley through three events, the Manchester, Ky. native has played in all nine rounds this season with a stroke average of 72.89. He also holds the individual best round of 67 (-3) in the second round of the Earl Yestingsmeier Invite.
Four Colonels have competed in all nine rounds up to this point; Begley, Reese Sexton, Francesco Guarneri, and Gehrig Sexton.
Head coach Justin Tereshko has also used Matt Jordan and Pablo Carrascosa Vivas this season, each competing in six rounds apiece.
Eastern Kentucky enters the field alongside Xavier, Villanova, DePaul, Wright State, Oakland, Northern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky, Morehead State, Butler (individuals), Ohio State (individuals), and West Virginia (individuals).
