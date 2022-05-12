Clay County native Charley Burns recently received top honors at the International Horse Show Association event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Burns, a 2019 graduate of Clay County High School, finished third in the nation for Individual Beginner Horsemanship.
Upon her graduation she received a full scholarship to Midway College where she is now a junior where she is pursuing a double major in Equine Rehabilitation and Equine Management.
She is the daughter of Charles “Cheese” Burns and Brandy.
