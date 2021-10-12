The first-ever Clay County Off-Road Fall Festival will be held October 22nd and 23rd at Elk Mountain in the Clay-Leslie Industrial Park.
It’s a family friendly event and the first one held by the Clay County Off-Road group.
Things will kick-off on Friday night with Movies in the Woods. Hocus Pocus will start at dusk with the original Halloween or The Shining at 10 p.m.
Food trucks and vendors will also be on site.
Saturday will start with a benefit ride for Dale Lee. Regristration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. $20 with a 50/50 pot. Ride begins at 10 a.m.
At 2 p.m. the kids can enjoy inflatables, a petting zoo, face paint and pumpkin decorating.
There will also be a battery operated car, truck, or ATV race for the kids (bring your own ride!).
At 3 p.m. hayrides will be held and at 5 p.m. ATV/Car Trunk or Treat. The costume contest will be at 6 p.m. and the Haunted Forest at dark!
The best thing about this...it’s FREE!
