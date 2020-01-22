(SOMERSET, Ky.) – After a hot streak of compiling hard-fought wins, the Tigers pushed the state’s 24th ranked team to the wire only to fall 78-73 to a talented Pulaski County Maroons team on the road. Clay County was led by Connor Robinson’s 24-point, six rebound effort. “I thought we played well, just had some miscues here and there,” said Coach Glenn Gray. “Pulaski has a great ball club; it was a tough opponent on the road and we stayed in position to win the game.”
Tied up at 17-17 at the end of the 1st, the Tigers would fall behind due to the hot shooting of the Maroons. Pulaski would inch away, 32-26 with 3:32 remaining the second quarter. Tiger junior Raven Abner who has been out with an ankle injury made his return, scoring two of his four points in the 2nd quarter as well.
Pulaski would lead the Tigers 37-36 at the half, providing those in attendance with a stellar ballgame as many predicted it would be. “We knew this was going to be a dogfight,” said Coach Gray. A dogfight it was, as the 2nd half was blow-for-blow same as the first. Pulaski would come out on a five-point run, 42-36. Clay would claw back as Robinson, Evan Langdon (11pts) and Connor Farmer (17pts) would all make baskets to cut the lead back to one, 44-43.
The Maroons, who had four players finish in double digit scoring, were eating the Tigers up on pesky baskets just when Clay needed a stop. Pulaski would get a bucket then force a Clay turnover, pushing the Maroons back ahead 50-43 with less than three minutes in the third remaining.
The Tigers would once again cut things within one, 52-51, but seemingly couldn’t regain control of the game. Just as it would become within reach, Pulaski would string together five-point runs. The Maroons would sink a three at the buzzer to head into the fourth quarter up 59-53.
This contest was just like a Rocky Balboa fight, as these two went blow for blow till the final punch late in the fourth. Clay would find themselves down 62-55, then would have an offensive outburst to tie things at 62 all. The Tigers would fall behind 68-66 and would not regain the lead for the remainder of the game. An offensive foul on the Tigers with less than a minute remaining would give Pulaski a crucial possession, which turned into an eventual breakaway dunk. The Tigers couldn’t recover and would fall 78-73 for the final.
Connor Robinson – 24; Connor Farmer – 17; Jacob Curry – 16; Evan Langdon – 10; Raven Abner – 4; Jakob Begley – 2.
