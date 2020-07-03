Clay County is one of the hot spot counties for COVID risk levels in Kentucky, according a recent study by Harvard University.
The new tool by the university allows users to see how bad the coronavirus is in each county in the United States. The tool charts coronavirus risks by state and county according to the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
As of Thursday, no counties in Kentucky are classified as high risk but nine counties, including Clay, are classified as “accelerated spread” of the coronavirus with stay at home orders being advised.
46 cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed since June 15th in Clay County.
Jackson, Laurel, Clay and Knox are four of the nine “hot spots” in Kentucky. Knox is the worst-performing county in the state in the last seven days, according to Harvard’s data. The county has 23.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.