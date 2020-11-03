Clay County rode the "Red Wave" as 6,602 voters cast their ballot. This total does not include absentee votes and mail-in ballots.
Donald J. Trump carried Clay County with 6,003 votes to Joe Biden's 403 for President of the United States.
Mitch McConnell finished with 5,600 votes to Amy McGrath's 603 in the race of U.S. Senate.
Harold "Hal" Rogers had 6,049 votes to Democrat challenger Matthew Ryan Best's 408 in the race of U.S. Congress.
Clay County had 3,493 people cast their vote in person with 3,109 participating in early voting.
