The start date for Clay County Public Schools will be delayed by one week due to the recent flooding in our community. All staff will report to their schools on Monday, August 15th. The first day for students will now be Thursday, August 18th. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all those families that have experienced these events. We look forward to seeing everyone return for a healthy, successful school year.
