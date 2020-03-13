Clay County School Superintendent William Sexton has announced the district will be closed starting Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 27th.
"We are taking the recommendation of the Governor and will revaluate as March 27th nears and proceed from there," he said.
Governor Andy Beshear has requested all school systems to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The school system will be utilizing NTI days during the 10-day absence and will be providing a "grab and go" lunch for students at the schools.
All extra-curricular activities, including sports, have been canceled.
The following is the official statement to parents/guardians/members of the community from the superintendent:
