Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson would like to announce the 2020 Yearly Clay County Sheriff Office Activity Report:
The Clay County Sheriff Office has:
• Executed 602 Warrants of Arrest through District, Family and Circuit Courts.
• Made 64 Driving Under the Influence or Vehicle related arrest.
• Made 333 Arrest from complaints, Drug and/or Alcohol related.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 379 Automobile accidents without injuries.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 194 Automobile accidents with injuries.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 447 Domestic Violence complaints.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 283 reports of an intoxicated person.
• Clay County Sheriff Office conducted 662 traffic stops.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office total calls of service for the year of 2020 were 6716 complaints. Statistics provided by Clay County 911.
