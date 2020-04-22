Less than 35% of all Clay County residents have responded to the U.S. Census count and could cost the county millions of dollars in future federal aid.
Two local elected officials are asking that residents take the time to fill out their data card my mail or go online at 2020census.gov.
State Senate President Robert Stivers says the census data is what enables him to help his district.
“The most important thing that’s going to happen this year is not anything in the Legislature or anything in Frankfort or Washington,” Stivers said. “It is the census. It’s going to impact us for the next 10 years. How federal dollars are distributed. Who your state legislator is going to be. Who your congressman or congresswoman will be. I can only encourage you to do everything you can do to make sure every person is counted,” Stivers added. “We need to have residents either go online or mail in their census because it is the biggest thing that will happen in the next two or three years. I can’t emphasize that enough. There is nothing any more important going on than that this year. It’s the census count. It will drive much of the dollars, which will therefore drive all of the policy.”
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners and many others use to provide daily services, products and support to Clay County. Every year billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data.
County Attorney Joe White says Clay residents can benefit greatly from taking the time to fill out the census data.
“Clay County can greatly benefit if we have an accurate census count. Census data impacts funding for critical elements in our community, including our schools, roads, emergency services, health care services and community programs,” White said. “By having an accurate census count, we will be better equipped to secure funding and resources for these vital services. Clay County could lose around $2,000 for every uncounted resident over the next 10 years. We must maximize census participation throughout our county.”
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
It’s also in the Constitution: Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years. The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.
Field activities for the Census has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but will resume on June 1, according to the 2020 census.gov website.
