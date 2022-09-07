University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who received their degrees this August. Well done, Patriots!
The following students from your local area recently received their degree:
Aaron Asher of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
Jared Smith of Manchester (40962), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Jordan Roberts of Manchester (40962), who completed their Associate of Science in Information Technology
