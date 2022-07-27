Eastern Kentucky University recognized more than 1,800 graduates during its spring commencement ceremonies held at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester in Roy Kidd Stadium May 13.
“Our hope for each of these graduates is that they will continue to set high goals and believe in themselves to achieve those goals,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “The knowledge, wisdom and expertise these graduates have obtained through their years at EKU will help them make a substantial impact on the lives and communities around them.”
Graduating from Clay County are:
-Alesha Wolfe-business
-Adrianna Eversole-nursing
-Logan Hacker-biomedical sciences
-Whitney Marcum-english
-Bethany Buttery-communication disorder
-Tara England-elementary education
-Trenton Saylor-homeland security
-Kaley Collett-criminal justice
-Joel Spurlock-pyschology
-Macey Blair-general studies
-Chance Smith-construction management
-Tanner Jones-homeland security
-Peyton Harris-network security & electronics
-Faith Woods-psychology
-Jacob Hubbard-criminal justice
-Emily Stivers-criminal justice
-Joshua Cornett-general studies
-Lauren Gabbard-communication disorder
-Marisa Reid-occupational science
