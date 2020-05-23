Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clay County, bringing the county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to three. The individual, a 14 year old youth, is currently self-isolating and monitoring symptoms at home with his family.
In Jackson County, CVDHD reports 9 more residents of Jackson Manor as recovered. This leaves only two active cases at Jackson Manor and 2 active cases in the community.
There are no new cases to report today for Rockcastle County. CVDHD will begin reporting probable cases according to CDC criteria on Tuesday, May 26th. Current case information for all three counties, as well as links and information on testing sites and Healthy at Work guidelines, can be found on our website: http://cvdhealthdept.com
Health Department nurses conduct contact investigations for each positive COVID-19 case identified in our counties. The nurses call those who may have been exposed to a case, ask them to quarantine for fourteen days, check with them daily to help watch for symptoms, and recommend testing when appropriate.
If an individual who tests positive has had few contacts, health department nurses will get in touch with them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk.
As businesses and services reopen in Kentucky, it is very important for all of us to continue to be careful. Following Kentucky’s Healthy at Work and Healthy at Home guidelines will help us prevent increases in cases as we return to more normal levels of public interaction. As individuals, we can use social distancing, masking when appropriate, and good handwashing and sanitizing practices to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
For more information about COVID-19 in your community, visit our website, follow us on Facebook, or call your local health department: Clay County Health Department, (606) 598-2425; Jackson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.