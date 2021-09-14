Clay County has the third highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the nation over the past week, according to the New York Times data base tracking COVID cases.
Perry County ranked first according to data the Times compiled from state, local and federal health sources.
Overall Kentucky had six counties in the nation’s top 10.
Clay County and the state of Kentucky are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations—largely among unvaccinated individuals—fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus.
In the last four weeks, four people have died from COVID in Clay County, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Over the past seven days, Clay County has 200 confirmed COVID cases, according to the CVDHD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.