A three-year-old Clay County boy is seeking your help to win a contest and enable him to see the ocean for the first time.
Tristan Bowling, the son of Ronald Bowling, of Manchester, has entered the USA Mullet World Championship and has made it to the top 200 out of over 1,000 kids entered.
Voting started online Wednesday, his father said.
“Round one runs from July 12, through July 17 and consists of receiving votes and raising donations,” his father said. “All donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.”
You can cast your vote at https://www.mulletchamp.com/kids.../tristan-bowling-hot-rod/
Growing a mullet started out as a curiosity and turned into a way of life for little Tristan.
“We started growing his hair out after he was a year old because it had some curl to it and two years later this is where we are at,” Ronald said. “We started getting compliments on his hair and just happened to find a mullet contest at the Laurel Chicken Festival and he won. We then entered him into his second contest and he won it too!.”
Growing the mullet and the contests has brought the entire Bowling family together.
“This has become something we all enjoy,” Ronald said. “We enjoy entering him into these contests and traveling to different places. He is entered into another online competition in Idaho as well this year. We also have several fairs and festivals he will be attending.”
So, what motivates a three-year-old to go through the care it takes to maintain an award winning mullet—the beach!
“To win this competition would be a dream come true for our little man,” Ronald said. “He has been wanting to go on a beach vacation since he’s been big enough to talk and been saving pocket change since he could pick it up. If he wins this money will be used to take our little man on his dream beach vacation. There were over 1,000 kids entered and for him to win this would be nothing short of amazing. So please help us help him. Thank you all so much for your time and support.
You can vote early and often at https://www.mulletchamp.com/kids.../tristan-bowling-hot-rod/
