Now sitting comfortably with a 2-1 record, Clay County will travel east in hopes to find their third win of the season, this time in Pike County. The Tigers will be head-to-head with the Pike Central Hawks (1-2), a team that is in search of an identity. Stopping QB Tayvian Boykins will be a task at hand for Clay if they want their third win.
Handling the speed of the Hawks will also be a factor, says Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore. “Pike Central is going to be a very tough challenge on the road,” said Sizemore. “They have a lot of speed all over the field and they also run a very unique offense than combines a lot of different elements. We need our kids to play with extreme effort on defense and constantly improve on the things that we have been working on in practice. Our guys have to play with motivation and desire in order to slow these guys down when they’re on offense. Offensively, we have to take care of the football and get our playmakers the ball in situations where they can have success. If we do that we should place ourselves in a good spot against a tough opponent. We have to rise to the challenge and play as a team in order to accomplish our goals this week.”
A third straight win would signify a momentum shift in the Tiger program, one that the players, coaches, and fans are all beginning to feel. “It would be huge to pick up another tough win on the road this week,” said Sizemore. “Pike Central is going to provide a tough challenge but I think our kids are hungry to improve and we must control the things that we can control in order to allow our team to have the greatest chance of success. We would love to be able to put ourselves in the situation of going into our open week on three wins and being able to take that success into a tough district schedule that we have coming up. Our kids are excited and there is a great atmosphere around our kids and program right now as they are battling to improve each week as we get closer to the completion of the new playing surface which adds even more excitement to our program. We have to be able to stay focused and continue to put in the work every week to continue to have the success we want out of our team but that is going to require us to play it one week at a time.”
