FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. From 2 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will occur from late tonight through early Wednesday evening. Most of this will occur in areas that were already hard hit this past weekend, and will lead to excessive runoff and the potential for flash flooding. In addition, renewed rises will occur on larger creeks and rivers.

