Issued By
Jackson - KY, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Portions of northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky
Description
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... WHAT...Areas of freezing drizzle will affect the region into this evening. More substantial precipitation in the form of freezing rain will then develop tonight and continue into Tuesday, but may mix with sleet or snow. Significant icing is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to a half inch are forecast. WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 PM this evening. An ice storm warning is in effect 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday. IMPACTS...Localized travel problems will occur into this evening, mainly on surfaces which have not been sufficiently treated yet. Expect eventual power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could become extremely difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
