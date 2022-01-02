WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Much of southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down heavy for a time as rain transitions over to snow making for a quick accumulation of wet and sticky snow.

