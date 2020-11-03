Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Courtney Lynn Gray age 24 of Manchester on Saturday night October 31, 2020 at approximately 11:45 PM. The arrest occurred off Sasser Road, approximately 10 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress complaint. Upon arrival at the scene deputies encountered several subjects in a verbal argument outside a residence yelling and cursing each other. Following an investigation an individual there was determined to be under the influence and was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; alcohol intoxication. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- KRDHD Lee County Free Covid Testing
- KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID strikes the school system
- Trick or Treat hours set
- 70 cases reported in eight days for Clay
- Two charged in meth arrests
- COVID-19 spreading at Detention Center
- Manchester woman charged in parking lot
- Man leads police on ATV chase
- For some of us quarantine isn’t that bad
- Johnny Russell Loughran obituary
- 26 cases reported today in Clay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.