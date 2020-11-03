Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Courtney Lynn Gray age 24 of Manchester on Saturday night October 31, 2020 at approximately 11:45 PM. The arrest occurred off Sasser Road, approximately 10 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress complaint. Upon arrival at the scene deputies encountered several subjects in a verbal argument outside a residence yelling and cursing each other. Following an investigation an individual there was determined to be under the influence and was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; alcohol intoxication. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

