Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s k-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Ginger Faye Shell age 45 of Manchester, KY on Friday evening January 10, 2020. The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged on three outstanding bench warrants including a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place; contempt of court. A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of disorderly conduct – second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; menacing. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Homer Barrett Obituary
- I'm high, take me to jail
- Dr. Greg Wilkens, General Surgeon Joins AdventHealth Manchester
- North hands Clay worst defeat ever in rivalry
- Clay man arrested at scene of deputy shooting
- 36 indicted by Clay Grand Jury
- Bobby Keith Classic Saturday
- Accused baby murderer appears in court
- Murder trial delayed again
- 2nd Sanctuary Vote Thursday by fiscal court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.