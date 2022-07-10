Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Amber Michele Henson age 25 of Manchester early Friday morning July 8, 2022 at approximately 12:38 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 2 miles north of London after Deputy Wilson conducted a traffic stop on a red Lincoln for a traffic violation.
During the stop Deputy Wilson noted detecting a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence. During the investigation an open container of alcoholic beverages was observed in the vehicle.
The driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and other violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
