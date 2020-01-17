Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective James Sizemore and Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested 4 individuals after being dispatched to a disturbance complaint off Valley Lane, approximately 2/10 mile west of London on Tuesday morning January 14, 2020 at approximately 10:25 AM. Upon arrival at the scene investigators located three male subjects there with outstanding bench warrants of arrest. In addition, a female subject located there was found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. The four arrested individuals were identified as:
- Crystal Henson age 34 of Tolby Hollow Rd., Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven Williams of Riviera Ln., London charged on a Lincoln District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
- Clinton Henson age 41 of Valley Ln., London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license and other violations.
- Robert Hill age 38 of Valley Ln., London charged on a Boone County District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by deception – cold checks.
All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
