The newest Kentucky State Police graduating class features a woman from Clay County.
Beth Smith, wife of Joshua Smith and mother of three young boys, is one of 38 cadets that graduated the agency’s training academy this week.
Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on June 5, 2022 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
Smith said it had been a dream of hers to one day wear the gray of the Kentucky State Police. As you can imagine, motherhood, was an obstacle in achieving those dreams.
“I could not have done this without the loving support of my husband Joshua,” she said. “He allowed me to chase my dreams and I love him so much for that. I could not have accomplished this without his support along with his amazing family and mine.”
Smith has been assigned to Post 10 at Harlan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.