Clayton Stevens age 72 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday - April 19, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Sizemore Stevens, his children; Tammy Napier, Mark Stevens and wife Michelle, Ashley Anderson and Shaun, Kourtney Stevens and Dakota and Sharon Napier, his grandchildren; Tyler Napier, Dakota Stevens, Kristi Stevens, Rylee Anderson, Brodee Anderson, Preslee Anderson and 3 great grandchildren, his sister and brother; Thelma Hoskins and Hughie and Rodney Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents; Elihu and Nackie Northern Stevens, a granddaughter; Brandi Napier, and these brothers and sisters; Irvin Stevens, Terry Stevens, Joy Hoskins and Bonnie Stevens.
Funeral services for Clayton Stevens will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday - April 23, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Charlie Murphy and Donnie Spurlock presiding. Burial will follow in the Hyde Cemetery in the Caudill Gap Community. The family of Clayton Stevens will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Friday - April 22, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
