Clayton Thomas Smallwood, age 49 departed this life on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, August 8, 1973 in Red Bird, Kentucky to Clyde and Evelyn Sizemore Smallwood.
He is survived by his father: Clyde Smallwood, his mother: Evelyn Smallwood, Lashay Marcum, whom he raised as his own daughter and his niece Angel Faith Jones.
He is preceded in death by his brothers: Marty Jones and Steven Michael Jones.
Funeral Services for Clayton Thomas Smallwood will be conducted on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2 PM at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church. Rev. Scotty Jewell and Rev. Harold Jones will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery in the Blythes Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
