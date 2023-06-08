Cledith Davis, 77, of Manchester, KYpassed away Wednesday, June 7th, at her home.
Cledith was born in Manchester, KY on July 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Grethel and Bill Henson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Algain Davis.
Cledith is survived by her children: Glen (Renata), Shirley (Willard), Wanda (James), Lori (David), Bill (Kim), Patty (Randall), James Algain (Monica), and Amanda (Eddie).
She is also survived by her brother, James Henson; her grandchildren: Clayton (Caitlyn), Alicia, Cassondra (Steven), Jonathon (Jessica), Cody (Brittany), Storm (Casey), Alysa (Connor), River, Raine, Cameron (Mackenzie), and Tanner; her great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Kayden, Kasen, Anakin, Octavia, Kane, Gabe, and Lucus; by several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Cledith was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Earnest Henson, Martha Hicks, and Velvia Jackson.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 11th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ronnie Brown, Mike Gray, and Ralph Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Bill Henson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:30 PM on Saturday, June 10th at Britton Funeral Home.
