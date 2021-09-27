Mrs. Cledith Grubb, age 83 departed this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. She was born on Wednesday, March 2, 1938 in Manchester to Frank and Ida Bowling Sizemore. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Kathleen Gibson, Arlie Grubb, Randall Grubb, Sherlene Hensley and Jessica Shepherd. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Dustin Grubb, Bridget Williams, Brandon Grubb, Kasey Logan, Arlie Joe Grubb, Tracy Madison Hensley and Austin Smith as well as several great grandchildren and her brothers: Ray Sizemore, Willie Sizemore and Sawyer Sizemore.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Ida Sizemore, her husband Walter Grubb, her sisters: Holly Martin, Audrey Henson and Stella Bowling and her brothers: Spurgan Sizemore, Gene Sizemore and Johnny Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cledith Grubb will be conducted on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jonathan Henson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Grubb Cemetery in the Belles Fork Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 12 PM on Wednesday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
