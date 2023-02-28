Cledith Jean Eversole Jackson, age 51 of Manchester was born in Gooserock, KY on February 15, 1972 to the late Hermon and Evelyn Wagers Eversole and departed this life on February 21, 2023 at her home. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed being outside, gardening, husting ginseng, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband: R J Jackson, Sr.; a sister: Edith Eversole; 2 brothers: Herman Eversole, Jr., and Trampis Eversole preceded her in death.
Cledith is survived by her loving children: Brittney Nichole Jackson and Jamie, R.J. Jackson, Jr. and Christa, and Joseph Ryan Jackson and Casey all of Manchester; 2 brothers: Adam Eversole and wife Melinda, and Elzie Eversole all of Gooserock; 4 sisters: Phyllis Smith and husband Mark of Burning Springs, Carolyn Davidson and husband Gary of London, and Ruthie Hibbard and Paulene Smith all of Gooserock; 7 grandchildren: and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Cledith Jackson will be conducted in the Bar Creek Holiness Church with Rev. Mark R. Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Bar Creek Holiness Church on 6:00 P.M. Wednesday to the funeral hour at 1 on Thursday.
To the loving family of Mrs. Cledith Jackson, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.