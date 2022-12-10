Cledith Mills, age 81, of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Advent Health of Manchester, Kentucky.
She is survived by her children, Gary Wayne Mills & wife Ida of London, KY, Phyllis Ann Crow & husband Clyde, Lisa Mills & husband Yancy, Angela Mills, all of Manchester, KY; one sister, Ruby Cheek Davis; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one great, great grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing.
Cledith was the daughter of the late Leonard and Martha Lawson Cheek of Manchester, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Mills; two children, June Marie and Joey Mills, both of Manchester, KY; one grandson, Little Gary Wayne Mills; eight siblings, Alphia Gross & Annie Lawson of Lexington, KY, Lizzie Jane Abner of Knox Co., Alvin Cheek, George Cheek, Della Mae Henson, Altia Vaughn, all of Manchester, KY, Gary Cheek of London, KY.
Cledith loved the holidays and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed going to church. She was a mamaw to many people, even those who weren’t related to her.
Funeral services for Cledith Mills will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Herman Mills and James Mills officiating. Burial will follow at the Tuttle Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to make a donation toward the funeral expenses may do so through the following link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=L5BTJK3ZFGBEU
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
