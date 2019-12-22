Cledith Rogers departed this life on Wednesday, December 18th at 94 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chas” Rogers, her parents, Pearl and Bertha Davis Davidson, and 3 brothers, Phil, Carmon, and Charles Davidson, and 1 granddaughter, Donna Joyce Rogers.
Cledith is survived by her children, Nina Allen and husband Merritt “Buck”, James Rogers and wife Charlene, Frances Combs and husband Darrell, Will Rogers and wife Beverly, Rick Rogers and wife Billie, Charles “Chuck” Rogers and wife Susie.
9 grandsons, David Johnson and wife Yvette, Chris Rogers and wife Denise, Scott Rogers and wife Brandi, James Allen and wife Crystal, Larry Rogers and wife Barbara, Sam Rogers and wife Thelma, Alex Rogers and wife Christina, Nicholas Rogers, and Duane Combs. 13 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by sisters, Martha Gilbert and husband Charles, and Flora Joyce Smith, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.
Cledith who was affectionately known as “Mam”, lived a full and blessed life. She was a member of the Church of God Worship Center at Laurel Creek.
Cledith spent most of her career working in food service, first at the Oneida Mountain Hospital, then worked tirelessly to help build the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She finished her career at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center.
Services were held on Saturday, December 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Joey Burns and Brad Stevens officiating. Burial followed at the Maxaline Baker Cemetery in Oneida.
