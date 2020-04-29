Cledous Morgan, age 91 of West Harrison, Indiana passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born March 8, 1929 in Clay County, Kentucky the daughter of McKinley and Virgie (May) Scott.
Cledous married Charles Morgan September 9, 1950 in Kentucky.
Cledous is survived by her children Cheryl McConnell, Brenda (Robert) Damico and Daryl (Peggy) Morgan. Grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 16 and great great grandmother of one.
Preceded in death by her parents McKinley and Virgie Scott, husband Charles Morgan, brother Clifford Scott and granddaughter Destiny Damico.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. Private funeral services will be held for the family with Pastor Shawn Crisman officiating all at Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway Street Harrison, Ohio 45030. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Drewersburg Fire & EMS c/o the funeral Home.
